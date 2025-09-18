New bill aims to ban predatory truck leasing

WASHINGTON — Legislation has been introduced banning predatory lease-purchase programs used by trucking companies to generate higher profits at the expense of drivers.

The bill, introduced on Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., would amend federal regulations “to prohibit the use of predatory commercial motor vehicle lease-purchase programs by certain motor carriers, and for other purposes,” according to a bill summary.

The legislation acts on the first recommendation included in a report submitted to Congress in January by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Truck Leasing Task Force (TLTF): “Congress should ban CMV lease-purchase agreements as irredeemable tools of fraud and driver oppression that threaten a safe national transportation system and diminish the number of truck drivers attracted to and who stay in the trucking industry,” the report states. “Such a prohibition would be the most efficient and effective remedy to stop the damage created by lease-purchase programs.”

The report culminated a series of meetings held by TLTF between July 2023 and December 2024. The task force was created by the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate the prevalence of contracts drawn up by trucking companies to purposely take advantage of drivers.