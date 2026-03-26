New bill aims to roll back diesel truck emissions mandates

Federal emissions rules for diesel trucks are back in the political spotlight after Rep. Mike Collins (R-Georgia) introduced a bill that would strip Environmental Protection Agency authority over truck emissions, a move that could reshape truck prices, fleet replacement cycles and freight costs.

Collins said the bill is aimed at stopping what he described as federal overreach by the Environmental Protection Agency and reducing compliance costs tied to emissions systems on heavy-duty trucks.

“American truckers and farmers are the backbone of this nation, but the EPA has treated them like criminals for maintaining their own equipment,” Collins said in a news release. “The Diesel Truck Liberation Act codifies the work of EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to free farmers and truckers from the radical federal emissions mandates of past Administrations and end the bureaucrats’ war on the working class. I am proud that we have an administration focused on delivering for the working class and putting common sense first.”

What the bill would do

According to Collins’ office, the legislation would:

Stop federal agencies from requiring emissions control devices or onboard diagnostic systems.

Remove the EPA’s authority to enforce Clean Air Act requirements related to vehicle emissions controls.

Protect individuals from federal penalties tied to modifying or removing emissions equipment. Companion legislation has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., along with several House co-sponsors. The bill comes as the Trump administration and EPA have moved to rescind the 2009 “endangerment finding,” a policy that formed the legal basis for greenhouse gas emissions rules on heavy-duty trucks and other vehicles. Eliminating that finding effectively removes federal authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from trucks. Trucking industry cost concerns Many truckers and small carriers have argued that emissions equipment has increased truck prices, raised maintenance costs and caused breakdowns tied to diesel exhaust fluid systems and emissions components. Industry groups have said high equipment costs can force carriers to keep older trucks longer, potentially offsetting environmental gains while increasing financial pressure on small operators. Environmental groups warn of pollution increase Environmental organizations strongly oppose rolling back federal emissions standards, arguing the move would increase air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The Environmental Defense Fund estimates that rolling back emissions rules could result in more than 10 billion tons of additional climate pollution and cost consumers more than $2 trillion through 2055 due to health and environmental impacts. The Sierra Club also criticized the effort to weaken emissions regulations, warning that removing EPA authority would limit the federal government’s ability to regulate harmful air pollution from vehicles and protect public health.