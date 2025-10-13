New C.H. Robinson tech enhances drop trailer visibility and utilization

C.H. Robinson, a global leader in AI-driven supply chain solutions, has announced a major technological enhancement to its Drop Trailer Plus program with the introduction of the Asset Management System (AMS), which is now live.

In essence, AMS is a technology layer that exists inside Robinson’s Navisphere operating system to manage telematics data and analyze network performance in Robinson’s Drop Trailer Plus program. Not only can brokers see basic metrics like loaded and unloaded trailers at a site, but they can also analyze dwell and turns, providing insights into asset utilization.

Drop trailers, often referred to as “drop and hook,” play a crucial role in the freight ecosystem. These trailers allow carriers to leave them at shipper facilities, enabling flexible loading and unloading. This system offers significant advantages, such as reducing wait times for trucks and facilitating more strategic transportation planning. In fact, drop trailers constitute nearly 50% of the truckload market. However, they come with inherent challenges, including the complexity of managing assets, a shortage of real-time visibility, and the need for manual data entry.

C.H. Robinson’s AMS addresses these challenges head-on by integrating GPS technology and real-time operational and inventory data into a single platform. This innovative system effectively transforms the company’s trailers into “intelligent assets,” providing shippers with unprecedented control and clarity. According to Robinson’s release, “No other provider offers this combination of scale and the cutting-edge analytics and visibility added through the new AMS.”

Adam McDonough, C.H. Robinson’s vice president of Truckload and Intermodal, spoke to FreightWaves about AMS.