New Class 8 truck orders in April up from a year ago, down from March

The weak trucking market, so evidenced in disastrous first-quarter earnings for both truckload and LTL carriers, is having a mixed impact on new Class 8 truck orders, according to the two key companies that track that data.

FTR Transportation Intelligence reported that preliminary net orders for April were 14,000 units. That was down 28% from March but up 12.5% from April 2023.

Meanwhile, ACT Research pegged Class 8 net orders last month at 15,600 units. That was down 1,800, or 10.3%, from March but up 30% from a year ago.

According to FTR, the April numbers on truck orders were “consistent with the recent demand trend and in line with seasonal expectations.” First-quarter figures were strong enough that they “mostly quelled concerns of a rapid decline in demand.” The market for new Class 8 vehicles, FTR said, is “performing slightly above replacement-level orders.”



