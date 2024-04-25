New Department of Labor rule adds overtime pay for some salary workers

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a final rule on Tuesday that will revise regulations issued under the Fair Labor Standards Act to ensure overtime pay for some salaried and highly compensated employees. Critics say the rule could prove a significant burden for brokers operating small businesses.

Starting July 1, 2024, salaried employees making less than $844 per week – equivalent to $43,888 per year – will become eligible for overtime. On Jan. 1, 2025, the threshold to receive overtime pay will be raised for workers making less than $1,128 per week – equivalent to $58,656 per year.

Additionally, highly compensated employees (HCEs) will have their minimum salary threshold raised from $107,432 per year to $132,964 per year starting July 1, 2024. On Jan.1, 2025, this threshold for HCEs will increase again to $151,164 per year. The rule will continue to automatically update both salaried employee and HCE thresholds on July 1, 2027, and every three years thereafter.

The full unpublished rule, which is set to be published on Friday, states that employers can satisfy up to 10% of the new salary level through the payment of nondiscretionary bonuses and incentive payments (including commissions) paid annually or more frequently. The other 90% of overtime accumulated would have to be paid in regular fashion.



