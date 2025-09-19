New FHWA chief under pressure to fix truck parking

WASHINGTON — Owner-operators want Sean McMaster to do his part to keep truck parking at the top of the Trump administration’s transportation agenda now that McMaster has been confirmed to lead the Federal Highway Administration.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

“Given his wealth of experience within the Department of Transportation, we believe he is a proven leader, well-suited to oversee our nation’s highway system,” said Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President Todd Spencer, after the Senate confirmed McMaster as FHA administrator on Thursday.

“We look forward to working with Administrator McMaster and Secretary Duffy to increase truck parking capacity and reduce road congestion in order to improve highway safety and supply chain efficiency.”

McMaster, who served as deputy chief of staff at DOT during the first Trump administration, said after being confirmed he looks forward to “partnering with state and local leaders to accelerate project delivery and get shovels in the ground.”