New Jaxport project to boost Toyota volumes

A new Vehicle Processing Center at The Port of Jacksonville, Fla., is expected to boost Toyota’s volumes at the maritime hub.

The $145 million port project includes two state-of-the-art processing buildings with the addition of on-site rail connections and truck loading areas.

The project by Southeast Toyota Distributors, the automaker’s (NYSE: TM) largest global independent distributor, relocated and modernized the existing vehicle processing operation from Talleyrand terminal to Blount Island. When fully operational, the new center will have capacity to process nearly 4,000 vehicles per week, a 6% improvement from the old facility.

Jaxport terminals processed more than 500,000 vehicles in 2024, making it the busiest port for autos on the East Coast. CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) directly serve the port.