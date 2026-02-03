Carriers say military to secure Red Sea voyages

Military forces will assist one of the largest container shipping alliances in its return to a violence-plagued Middle East trade route.

A.P. Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd said Tuesday that they are routing one of their shared services through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. All transits will be secured by naval assistance, the companies said in an announcement. They did not offer further details, and FreightWaves has reached out for comment.

Major container lines and tanker operators diverted traffic away from the region in early 2024 after Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked Israel-linked merchant ships in solidarity with Palestinians. The United States and European Union in 2024 and 2025 bombed Houthi positions, and provided escorts for commercial vessels. But the region has proved too unstable and carriers continue to divert ships on the Asia-U.S. route on longer voyages around the tip of Africa.

Maersk (MAERSK–B.CO) and CMA CGM of France recently operated test voyages through the Suez Canal.