China company will give up Panama Canal ports after court ruling

The Chinese company that operates ports at the Panama Canal will have to give up control after that country’s Supreme Court ruled the concession was unconstitutional, according to published reports.

Beijing protested the decision announced late Thursday over the concession held by a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings of Hong Kong.

President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. taking back control of the waterway is imperative.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino said that until the court’s ruling is implemented, the state maritime authority would work with Hutchison’s Panama Ports Company at Cristobal and Balboa to assure continued smooth operations. He did not say when that would take place.