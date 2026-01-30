Weaker container volumes, rates lead Q3 loss for ONE ocean group

Softer freight volumes and weaker rates saw Ocean Network Express suffer a net loss of $88 million on revenue of $4.074 billion in the third fiscal quarter of 2025.

In Q4 the carriers expect a recovery of cargo volumes and an uptick in rates, and a continuation of vessels diverting away from the Red Sea-Suez Canal and around the tip of Africa.

“Our 3Q FY2025 results reflect a challenging operating environment as we continue to navigate the complexities of the current global landscape,” said Jeremy Nixon, chief executive of Singapore-based Ocean Network Express, in a release. “Although market dynamics have impacted our performance during the quarter, we remain focused on disciplined capacity management, cost control, and ongoing network optimization to enhance operational resilience. By leveraging strategic partnerships, we reinforce a reliable service network to better serve our customers.”

ONE comprises Japanese carriers Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) (OTC: NPNYY), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) (OTC: MSLOY), and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) (OTC: KAIKY).