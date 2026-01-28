CMA CGM in joint venture for US, global container terminals

The CMA CGM Group will acquire 10 of its global ocean terminals, including two in the United States, through a joint venture with an American private equity investor.

The U.S.-based joint venture, United Ports LLC, was created with a $2.4-billion investment from Stonepeak of Los Angeles, an infrastructure specialist which owns a 25% share of the company.

“The creation of United Ports LLC marks an important step in the development of our terminal activities in the United States and globally,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade, whose family controls Marseilles-based CMA CGM, in a release. “Through this strategic partnership, we bring together 10 CMA CGM-operated terminals across six countries, including major facilities such as FMS (Fenix Marine Services) in Los Angeles, Port Liberty in New York, Santos in Brazil and Nhava Sheva in India. By joining forces with a partner with strong infrastructure expertise, we strengthen our ability to invest further in our port terminals, secure access to key gateways and enhance service quality for our customers.”

Saade was in the Oval Office in April when President Donald Trump announced his wide-ranging initiative to revive the U.S. maritime sector. CMA CGM is the world’s third-largest liner operator, with 650 ships serving 420 ports. It acquired Fenix in 2021 from EQT Infrastructure III.