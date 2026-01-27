New FMC probe of ocean carriers restricting chassis for truckers, shippers

The Federal Maritime Commission has opened a probe into whether ocean carriers are unfairly restricting the ability of truckers and shippers to choose chassis providers.

Those restrictions could be a violation of the Shipping Act, the agency said in a Federal Register notice.

“The Commission seeks to determine whether ocean common carriers are using practices that directly or indirectly deprive truckers and shippers from negotiating and dealing with chassis providers,” the agency said in a posting to its website. “Any practices, whether through ocean common carrier association rules, service contracts, or other means, which unjustly or unreasonably restrict truckers and shippers from dealing with chassis providers may violate section 41102(c) of the Shipping Act.”

The Shipping Act regulates international ocean shipping to and from the United States.