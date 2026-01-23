New CEO represents Long Beach port at Davos 

With American ports in the eye of the global trade storm, Port of Long Beach’s new chief executive, Dr. Noel Hacegaba, was invited to this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he joined a pan-global discussion on the future of trade, supply chains and economic resilience.

“This is my first time attending the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, and I see it as a valuable opportunity to engage directly with leaders who are shaping global policy and markets,” said Hacegaba, in a release, and who also serves as president of the California Association of Port Authorities. “Ports sit at the intersection of trade, geopolitics, climate and technology, making Davos a unique forum to discuss how supply chains can remain resilient, sustainable and secure in a rapidly changing world.”

Dr. Noel Hacegaba (l) is interviewed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: Port of Long Beach)

Long Beach and its Los Angeles sister port are the busiest container hubs in the United States. LA handled more than 10 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025; Long Beach volume was 9.9 million TEUs.

“The value of the World Economic Forum is less about geography and more about who is in the room and the willingness to engage across borders,” said Hacegaba, the only representative of a U.S. seaport at the summit. “That kind of candid dialogue remains essential at a time of heightened global uncertainty.”