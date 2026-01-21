Major container carrier reverses course on Red Sea return

One of the world’s biggest ocean container carriers has changed course, again diverting vessels away from the Red Sea just weeks after making a highly-publicized return to the troubled Middle East trade route.

French carrier CMA CGM this week said its FAL 1, FAL 3 and MEX services will again operate via the Cape of Good Hope around the southern tip of Africa. The route adds as much as two weeks to a typical service from Asia.

“In light of the complex and uncertain international context, the CMA CGM Group is constantly and closely monitoring all potential impacts on its operations,” the company said in an advisory. “As a result, the CMA CGM Group has decided for time being to reroute vessels deployed on our FAL 1, FAL 3 and MEX services via the Cape of Good Hope.”

The company offered no explanation for its decision. FreightWaves has reached out to CMA CGM for comment.