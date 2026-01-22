Port of Los Angeles tops 10M containers for third time

The Port of Los Angeles posted near-record container volumes in 2025 despite a challenging trade environment, and marked the occasion to highlight a slate of projects aimed at solidifying its position as the top U.S. import gateway.
Los Angeles, which along with the Port of Long Beach comprises southern California’s San Pedro Bay maritime complex, handled 10.2 million container units in 2025, third-most in its 118-year history and the third time it topped 10 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).
The port handled 10.3 million TEUs in 2024.
“Every record set and every bar raised is a direct result of the dedication and commitment of the people who make this port work,” Executive Director Gene Seroka said in prepared remarks Thursday to 900 guests attending the hub’s annual State of the Port event hosted by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association. “Cargo remains the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. American farmers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers all depend on how well we move that cargo.”
In 2025 loaded import containers totaled 424,498 TEUs, off 7.9% from 460,915 TEUs in 2024 as tariffs and policy shifts cut into U.S. imports of China goods. Loaded exports tallied 108,074 TEUs, down 2.18% from 110,483 TEUs a year ago. A total of 259,014 empty TEUs tumbled more than 26% from 350,217 TEUs in 2024.
Seroka outlined his vision for the port’s future, highlighted by the “Build Bigger and Build Smarter” investment priorities of infrastructure projects.
The list includes substantial cargo-handling expansion in the proposed Pier 500 Marine Container Terminal. The port solicited proposals in October.
“Pier 500 would be the first new container terminal to be developed at the port in a generation,” said Seroka, whose frequent media appearances have made him the public face of the American ports industry. “We envision it to be the greenest, cleanest terminal in the world. It will be an investment in our workforce, sustainability, resilience and innovation – keeping us ready for the opportunities of tomorrow.”
The punch list also includes the Maritime Support Facility dedicated to chassis parking and container pick-up and drop-off; an expansion at Fenix Marine Services Terminal on Pier 300 and proposed wharf and rail upgrades at LA TiL Container Terminal. TiL is a subsidiary of Mediterranean Shipping Co.’s Terminal Investment Ltd., and is a gateway for the world’s largest container carrier.
The port continues to invest in its Port Optimizer traffic management system, Signal and Universal Truck Appointment System, Seroka said, which he said help port partners better forecast and manage cargo flow. An $8 million state GO-Biz grant will extend the truck appointment system to terminals in Long Beach, and support enhanced data-sharing among five major container ports in the state.
Los Angeles achieved the lowest emissions ever on a per-TEU basis of any port in the world, and has an agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District to develop zero-emissions infrastructure. A Clean Ports grant of $412 million from the Environmental Protection Agency announced in 2025 coupled with $230 million in non-federal funding will help underwrite more zero-emission equipment for port terminals.
NOTED: Ticket proceeds from State of the Port have raised more than $350,000 for local non-profit organizations … LA saw a record 1.6 million passengers on 241 cruise calls in 2025. Pacific Cruise Terminals, a joint venture between Carrix, Inc. and JLC Infrastructure, has been selected to build a new cruise center … The port will host sailing events for the XXXIV Olympic Games in 2028 … Seroka honored efforts by responders to the fire aboard the Ocean Network Express container ship Henry Hudson in November, including the Los Angeles City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles Police Department, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Locals 13, 63 and 94, Los Angeles Port Police, Yusen Terminals, and the vessel’s crew.
