Port of Los Angeles tops 10M containers for third time

The Port of Los Angeles posted near-record container volumes in 2025 despite a challenging trade environment, and marked the occasion to highlight a slate of projects aimed at solidifying its position as the top U.S. import gateway.

Los Angeles, which along with the Port of Long Beach comprises southern California’s San Pedro Bay maritime complex, handled 10.2 million container units in 2025, third-most in its 118-year history and the third time it topped 10 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The port handled 10.3 million TEUs in 2024.

“Every record set and every bar raised is a direct result of the dedication and commitment of the people who make this port work,” Executive Director Gene Seroka said in prepared remarks Thursday to 900 guests attending the hub’s annual State of the Port event hosted by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association. “Cargo remains the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. American farmers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers all depend on how well we move that cargo.”