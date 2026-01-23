Eastern ports, railroads bracing for storm

East Coast container ports and railroads are deploying operational safety measures ahead of a potentially catastrophic storm that could bring heavy snow and ice to logistics operations along the I-95 corridor.

A wide swath of ice, snow and rain wrapped in polar temperatures stretching from Texas, the Midwest and up through the Northeast is forecast to affect 200 million in its path. Locations along the upper eastern seaboard are expecting the harsh weather to set in early Sunday and continue into Monday, with subfreezing conditions hampering recovery afterward.

The Port of New York and New Jersey is closely monitoring weather conditions and is working with terminal operators and other stakeholders in preparation, the Port Authority of New York-New Jersey told FreightWaves in an email. “Any operational decisions will be made collaboratively with safety as a top priority, and will be communicated to the port community.” It added stakeholders can visit Port Authority alerts for the most up-to-date information on traffic impacts or changes.

From 4 to 8 inches of snow are forecast for the New York City area