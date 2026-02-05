Maersk posts Q4 pre-tax loss, will cut 1,000 jobs

Maersk saw pre-tax earnings fall to a loss in the fourth quarter as downward pressure on freight rates offset strong volume growth.

The world’s second-biggest container carrier on Thursday said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to a loss of $153 million as weaker rates offset “strong” container volume growth of 8%, down from $567 million in the previous quarter and $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue totaled $13.33 billion from $14.59 billion a year ago.

For the year, ocean traffic grew in line with the global market, up 4.9%, despite volatile markets. Logistics & Services continued to improve profitability driven by targeted refocusing efforts, and the terminals business saw its strongest financial performance ever with record volumes, revenue and EBIT, the Copenhagen-based company said.

Maersk is the second major carrier to see negative quarterly EBIT. The ONE group of carriers reported a pre-tax earnings loss of $84 million.