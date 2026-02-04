Panama targeted Canal ports contract, China company claims

The Chinese company operating ports at the Panama Canal has filed for arbitration after the country’s Supreme Court voided its operating contract, claiming it was unfairly targeted by the country over the past year.

Panama Ports Company, a unit of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison (0001.HK), said Wednesday that it has commenced arbitration proceedings against Panama over its concession contract at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris.

“The commencement of arbitration by PPC follows a campaign by the Panamanian State specifically targeting PPC and its concession contract spanning a year that has been marked by a range of abrupt actions by the Panamanian State culminating in grave and imminent further damage to PPC, while similar port sector contracts have

not been targeted,” the company said in a statement. It did not provide details, or say why it was targeted.