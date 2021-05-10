New Legend energizes local lanes, ordering 50 Freightliner eCascadias

New Legend Inc. (“Legend”) announced plans Monday to switch all of the company’s local running lanes to an entirely all-electric fleet by 2023, starting with the purchase of 50 battery-electric Freightliner eCascadias for Southern California.

“This is a good move for us and for our customers,” said Sunny Samara, owner and founder of New Legend Inc. “We want to electrify our local lanes completely by the end of 2023, starting in the Los Angeles area with 50 Freightliner eCascadias.”

Legend initiated its plan by placing an order for 50 Freightliner eCascadias the week of May 3. The company expects to receive its trucks from the nation’s leading commercial truck manufacturer beginning in early 2023. The company’s first all-electric Class 8 trucks will be deployed to its Los Angeles lanes, with plans to expand other local lanes by the end of the same year. Legend currently operates local lanes in Phoenix, Dallas and Portland, Oregon, but as the company grows, it plans on continuing to bring zero-emissions transport to more large cities.

Sunny Samara, owner and founder of New Legend chats with others about decision to order the all-new Freightliner eCascadia (Photo: Gino Creglia)

“We are always looking for ways to invest back into the company and to advance our technology for our drivers, for our customers and for the cities and communities in which we operate,” said Robert Moffitt, New Legend Inc. executive vice president and director of operations. “This could very well be the next game changer for local lanes, as it will help the environment and lower our fuel costs. We anticipate that local drivers will appreciate the new, comfortable equipment.”

Legend elected to start with adoption of electrification technologies in its local lanes to complement the best available technology. The all-new Freightliner eCascadia – with an anticipated 250 miles of range on a full charge and ability to recharge completely in three to four hours – was the natural choice. Legend is a long-standing Freightliner customer and was treated to an early look at the pre-series production eCascadia.

The Class 8 semi also boasts a quiet ePowertrain from Detroit, offering up to 23,000 lb-ft of torque to haul a gross combined weight rating of 82,000 pounds, and ensures a comfortable, reliable experience for its drivers. The company also expects that by equipping its drivers with an all-electric truck, it will decrease the time spent filling up at pumps, which means less hassle for Legend drivers.

Legend has always had the long-term goal of growing its business by investing back into its drivers, equipment and technology. The company expects further expansion in the coming months.

About New Legend Inc. d.b.a. Legend Transportation Inc.

New Legend Inc. started from 1 truck and 1 man. Its Owner and Founder, Sunny Samara, started driving at the age of 22 for a company in California. At 25, he purchased his own truck and hauled for a few companies throughout the continental United States. Thirteen years after founding New Legend, the company has established partnerships with mostly Fortune 500 companies in the retail and food industries. With double-digit growth year after year, many companies and drivers have helped New Legend grow tremendously, and the company prides itself on the long-term relationships it has built. New Legend Inc. now provides more than 1,000 tractors and more than 4,000 plated trailers throughout the Western Region.