NEW: Maersk shifts SoCal import containers to UP from BNSF

In Southern California, Big Blue has moved to Big Yellow and away from Big Orange.

Maersk, the world’s second-busiest container line, has switched most of its eastbound container traffic moving out of the Southern California port complex from BNSF Railway to Union Pacific Railroad.

Data specialist RailState said Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) has concentrated nearly all of its outbound intermodal volume from the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach on UP’s Sunset Route and off of BNSF’s Southern Transcontinental route.

Omaha-based UP (NYSE: UNP) has grown its share of Maersk volume there from single digits to about 59%, RailState said.