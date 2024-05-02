New SONAR update allows users to easily price flatbed freight and visualize data

While flatbed data was previously available via API for SONAR subscribers, the update makes this data accessible directly within the user interface of its Market Dashboard+ application. By having the data within the SONAR UI, users have access to flatbed spot rate data at their fingertips. The update also enables users to view flatbed data in bulk output for easier analysis.

The addition of flatbed rate data in the UI enables SONAR to better support a key industry sector and further solidifies the company’s position as the source of truth for the supply chain community.

Additionally, the team has made improvements to the overall user experience for current subscribers, demonstrating the company’s commitment to constant iteration and enhancement. Among these updates are several chart enhancements, as well as a Custom Page Widget Selector that details the various options available for displaying data and examples of how they look. Particularly for new users, this update simplifies the process of locating the data you need and visualizing it in the most optimal way for easy analysis.

(Photo: SONAR)

At SONAR, we are committed to continuous improvement to ensure that the most expansive array of data in the industry is available and accessible in the format that our users prefer for optimal analysis. The data is available for users in simple dashboards, more complex bulk analysis or via API to guarantee delivery of the right information to the right people in the right place and at the right time. No other freight company spends more time and energy investing in fine-tuning and improving data, nor can any organization compare to the volume and timeliness of SONAR data. That is why the world’s leading brands choose SONAR as their source of truth for managing supply chain operations.



