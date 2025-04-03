New US tariffs hit railroad stocks in early trading

Railroad stocks tumbled Thursday in response to the Trump administration’s Wednesday announcement of widespread tariffs on U.S. trading partners.

It was an indication that investors believe the tariffs will raise prices and have a negative impact on consumer spending, which in turn will reduce demand for the raw materials and finished products that railroads carry.

As U.S. stock markets opened on Thursday, the S&P 500 was down nearly 4%. CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Union Pacific (NASDAQ: UNP) stock prices slumped by 4%, while Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) was down nearly 5%.

The Canadian railways fared better, perhaps because Canada and Mexico – which were early tariff targets – were exempt from the reciprocal tariffs announced at the White House on Wednesday. Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) stock was up slightly in morning trading, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP) was down by 0.7%.



