  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
Great Quarter Gals Podcast

New year, new vibe, new show — Great Quarter, Gals

Welcome to the revamped show with Grace Sharkey and Kaylee Nix

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, January 14, 2022
Less than a minute

The new year is an opportunity for reinvention and Kaylee Nix and Grace Sharkey are remaking the old Great Quarter, Guys. They kick off the inaugural episode of Great Quarter, Gals by featuring two of FreightWaves’ female show hosts, Blythe Brumleve and Mary O’Connell. 

Sharkey and Nix plan to keep the same finance-meets-freight focus of the original show but add a twist by featuring strong female leaders and representatives from the freight and transportation space. GQG will still air at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, live on tv.freightwaves.com and the FreightWavesTV app. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Gals episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

