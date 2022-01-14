New year, new vibe, new show — Great Quarter, Gals

The new year is an opportunity for reinvention and Kaylee Nix and Grace Sharkey are remaking the old Great Quarter, Guys. They kick off the inaugural episode of Great Quarter, Gals by featuring two of FreightWaves’ female show hosts, Blythe Brumleve and Mary O’Connell.

Sharkey and Nix plan to keep the same finance-meets-freight focus of the original show but add a twist by featuring strong female leaders and representatives from the freight and transportation space. GQG will still air at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, live on tv.freightwaves.com and the FreightWavesTV app.



