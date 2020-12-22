News Alert: BNSF crude train derails in Washington state

BNSF (NYSE: BRK) is reporting that a train carrying crude oil detailed in Custer, Washington, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. PST. It involved a northbound train. BNSF confirmed that seven tank cars derailed and two were on fire.

In a tweet earlier Tuesday, the company had said potentially three to five tank cars derailed and a fire was reportedly occurring at the end of the train.

BNSF said it is working with local authorities and to mitigate the situation. It will investigate the cause of the accident and provide additional details as they become available.

There were no injuries to crew members on board the train, and an evacuation has been ordered for a half-mile radius around the incident location, in the vicinity of 7500 Portal Way, BNSF said.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this incident. Our main priority is to work with public emergency responders to protect public safety,” BNSF said.

Washington has sought to regulate the movement of trains carrying crude through the state by restricting the movement of crude oil that exceeds a certain vapor pressure limit. The restriction still permitted crude to travel through the state, but it restricted the movement of Bakken crude from North Dakota.

Federal regulators responded to Washington’s law in May, saying that because federal law trumps state law in this instance, Washington’s restrictions became void.

