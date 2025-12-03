NexDash secures $5.8 million seed funding for digitally connected electric truck fleet

German-based NexDash recently announced it has secured $5.8 million in seed funding to build a digitally connected electric truck fleet in Europe. The round was led by Extantia Capital and Clean Energy Ventures. The funding comes three months after the company’s founding and will support acquisitions of smaller logistics firms, deployment of electric trucks and development of its digital fleet management platform.

NexDash describes itself as a neo-carrier, a new class of logistics operator that combines technology, capital and operations to electrify and digitize freight at scale. Founded by Michael Cassau, builder of the tech-rental unicorn Grover, and joined by Karsten Sachsenröder, a former DB Schenker executive, NexDash aims to tackle challenges in Europe’s ground freight transport sector.

The company is building Europe’s largest digitally connected electric truck fleet, starting in Germany, with plans to lay the foundation for large-scale electrification across the continent.

One area NexDash hopes to address is heavy truck emissions. Ground freight transport is one of Europe’s most economically significant yet least digitized industries, with heavy-duty trucks contributing about 35 percent of transport-related CO2 emissions.