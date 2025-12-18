Nirvana’s $100M Series D bets big on AI to revolutionize commercial insurance

AI-driven insurer Nirvana Insurance announced Thursday it has secured a pre-emptive $100 million Series D funding round to expand the company’s AI-powered commercial insurance offerings.

The round was led by Valor Equity Partners, with participation from prior rounds’ lead investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.

The Series D follows closely on the heels of an $80 million Series C completed in March. According to a company release, Nirvana aims to build the world’s first AI-powered operating system for insurance. That expansion includes developing unique solutions to better incorporate telematics into insurance products.

Rushil Goel, Nirvana’s co-founder and CEO, told FreightWaves in an email that one reason for the company’s rapid expansion is growing demand for better commercial vehicle insurance offerings.