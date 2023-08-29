Nonprofit group en route with critical supplies ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Several tractor-trailers loaded with critical disaster-relief supplies provided by the nonprofit group Convoy of Hope were en route to staging areas Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Ethan Forhetz, the national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, a faith-based organization headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, said his team planned to stop for the night Tuesday near Birmingham, Alabama, to assess where their services will likely be needed over the next few days depending on the hurricane’s path.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory Tuesday stating that “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions [are] expected along portions of the Gulf Coast of Florida tonight and Wednesday.”

Read related article: Hurricane Idalia gains strength moving into Gulf of Mexico

Forhetz told FreightWaves, “The situation is fluid at the moment and our team is on the phone with our contacts throughout Florida to figure out exactly where we need to go.”

He said another convoy loaded with relief supplies plans to leave Springfield on Wednesday morning.

Several truck drivers in the convoy are volunteers “who answer the call when a major disaster strikes,” Forhetz said.





“We have some incredible drivers who are ready to get behind the wheel and go when we call them,” he said.

Forhetz said drivers for Convoy of Hope were hauling shower and bathroom trailers, as well as water, food and basic necessities.

“We are also bringing totes for people who need containers for their belongings and tarps to help if their roofs are damaged,” he said.

This is a developing story.

Read additional Hurricane Idalia coverage:

What to look out for when hauling FEMA loads

Florida seaports brace for Idalia’s impact