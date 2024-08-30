Norfolk Southern and BNSF reach tentative agreements with additional labor unions

This story originally aired on Trains.com.

ATLANTA – Norfolk Southern and BNSF Railway have reached tentative five-year contract agreements with additional unions four months before the opening round of national collective bargaining.

The Norfolk Southern agreements with five unions, coming on the heels of four tentative agreements announced last week, cover approximately 55% of the railroad’s unionized workforce.

The most recent agreements announced today, which NS reached in partnership with BNSF Railway and are subject to ratification, include the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Blacksmiths and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers.

Norfolk Southern also separately reached tentative agreements with the American Train Dispatchers Association, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, and the SMART-TD Yardmasters.

BNSF previously had reached agreements with four other unions, including the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Division/TCU, SMART-Mechanical Division, and the Transportation Communications Union/IAM, and the American Train Dispatchers Association.

NS said reaching early agreements underscores the railroad’s “commitment to provide prompt, meaningful enhancements to pay, health care, and time off for its dedicated craft railroaders.”

“These agreements would not be possible without the industry-leading partnership Norfolk Southern has built with our labor unions,” CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement. “As we recognize Labor Day this upcoming weekend, we express our appreciation for the contributions of our craft employees. We’re committed to supporting them with the pay, health care, and personal time they deserve, and look forward to reaching additional agreements with all of our unions in the near future.”





The tentative agreements provide a 3.5% average wage increase per year over the next five years. They also offer railroaders more vacation earlier in their career and enhance health care benefits.

“This agreement marks a historic milestone, reached well before the expiration of the moratorium period, and reflects the mutual cooperation and commitment of Norfolk Southern and BMWED to engage in open, honest dialogue while proactively addressing the critical issues facing our members,” BMWED National President Tony Cardwell said in a statement. “We are proud of the progress we have made working together and look forward to implementing this agreement and partnering with Norfolk Southern to build on this foundation of collaboration and mutual respect.”

BNSF CEO Katie Farmer said the railway was pleased to reach tentative agreements long before the next scheduled national bargaining round. “The well-being of our people is key to our collective success, and this swift collaboration is indicative of our commitment to working together to continue delivering exceptional freight service to our customers. Thank you to our team of negotiators and labor leaders for prioritizing this agreement,” she said in a statement.

“The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers is excited to have a tentative agreement with BNSF as it is a whole package with wage increases, vacation and insurance,” said IBB Director of Railroad Lodge Services John Mansker. “Katie Farmer and BNSF have really stepped the game up for negotiating contracts for rail labor before their contracts are up. All the unions hope this will be a standard practice in the future.”

“I want to thank President & CEO Katie Farmer on tasking the Vice President of Labor Relations Sam Macedonio and General Director of Labor Relations Derek Cargill to work on this,” said NCFO President Michael Pistone. “The NCFO welcomed the opportunity to roll up our sleeves at the bargaining table to reach this solid tentative agreement that will improve the overall quality of life for the NCFO membership and their families.”

CSX was the first railroad to reach early tentative agreements with some of its unions, and the railroad currently has tentative contract deals with seven unions which collectively represent more than half of its unionized workers.

Absent from any of the tentative contract deals: The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.