Norfolk Southern conductor killed in crash in Cleveland

Norfolk Southern reported one of its train conductors died from injuries sustained early Tuesday morning during a railroad crossing collision in Cleveland.

Conductor Louis Shuster’s NS train was struck by a dump truck as it was moving through a crossing at a facility operated by Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works, according to the railroad. Shuster, 46, was from the nearby suburb of Broadview Heights, Ohio.

NS (NYSE: NSC) said it’s working with the Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland-Cliffs representatives to confirm details about the incident and has also been in touch with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the SMART Transportation Division union and Cleveland-Cliffs leadership.

Cleveland-Cliffs describes itself as the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America and a supplier of automotive-grade steel.

“Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor’s family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues,” NS said in a news release. “We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

The fatality follows a string of recent, unrelated train accidents in Ohio, including the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine that has prompted calls to improve rail safety and another derailment over the weekend in Springfield. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into both incidents.





