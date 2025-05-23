Norfolk Southern expands short line interchange improvement program

Norfolk Southern has expanded its interchange improvement program to all of its shortline connections in a bid to boost carload volume growth.

NS (NYSE: NSC) sought to improve interchange consistency and reliability when it launched its Short Line Performance Project with 40 short lines last year. “It led to just absolutely above-normal growth for us,” said Stefan Loeb, the railroad’s vice president of business development and first- and final-mile markets, in a company video. “So as an example, those 40 interchanges through 2024 grew at 4.85% volume. It outperformed our general business in those same markets.”

Last year NS’ overall merchandise business was up 1%.

The Short Line Interchange Project, as it’s now called, has been rolled out to all of the railroad’s 260-plus shortline partners, NS announced Wednesday. The program creates real-time data and communication channels so that NS and short lines can quickly iron out — or prevent — service problems.

“It’s about collaboration to be able to sit around the table and exchange ideas and use data to determine what ideas move forward and then make a commitment to act on them,” said Ryan Higgins, chief commercial officer at shortline holding company OmniTRAX, also in the video.