Norfolk Southern promotes new VP of intermodal and automotive

Norfolk Southern has appointed Will DeShazor vice president, intermodal and automotive operations, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Brian Barr.
DeShazor is a 21-year Norfolk Southern operations leader with broad experience across the railroad. Most recently, he served as assistant vice president network optimization, where he led teams responsible for network planning, commercial opportunity reviews, terminal standards, capacity modeling, and capital planning.
“Will is a safety-first, hands-on, collaborative leader who consistently demonstrates operational discipline, deep field experience, and a practical understanding of what it takes to run a fast, resilient network,” Barr said in release. “His expertise positions him to connect network planning with execution in the field to help us continue improving service, supporting growth, and delivering for our customers.”
Earlier in his career, DeShazor spent 17 years in transportation operations leadership, including six years as terminal superintendent at three hump yards. He also previously served as assistant vice president intermodal and automotive terminal operations, where he led major projects including managed stacking at Austell, Ga., and the conversion of Triple Crown RoadRailers to containers at Toledo and Kansas City.
DeShazor holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Virginia Military Institute.
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