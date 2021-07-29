Northwest triple-digit heat wave coming this weekend

Only a month after a record-shattering heat wave hit the Northwest, another will build over the next few days.

In late June, all-time record highs exceeding 110 hit several cities, large and small. Daily records were tied or broken for about a week straight.

This next heat wave won’t be as widespread or last as long, but truckers will still need to be careful and do their best to stay cool.

The National Weather Service has heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in place for eastern Washington and northern Idaho, as well as portions of western Oregon and northern California.

High temperatures Thursday through Saturday will range from the mid-90s to 110, which would be 10 to 20 degrees above normal for some places. New daily records could be set for places such as Spokane, Yakima and Walla Walla, Washington; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Pendleton, Portland, Salem, Eugene and Medford, Oregon; as well as Mount Shasta, California.

The extreme heat will impact drivers on major routes like Interstates 5, 82, 84 and 90, in addition to U.S. Highways 2 and 101.

Unfortunately, the heat will spread into some wildfire areas, making it potentially more difficult for crews to contain fires. Adding to an already dangerous situation will be dry thunderstorms popping up in some spots. These storms will produce lightning that could spark new fires, but won’t drop much rain to help extinguish them.

To stay cool, drivers should drink plenty of water while on the road and keep extra bottled water in their cabs. Placing a light-colored blanket over the driver’s seat when they’re not in their trucks can also help, as well as driving at night as much as possible.

Other notable weather

Thunderstorms will likely produce tornadoes, large hail and severe straight-line winds Thursday and Thursday night in portions of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Included in this risk are Des Moines, Iowa; Peoria, Illinois; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; Charleston, West Virginia; Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Allentown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Baltimore; Washington; New York City; the Delmarva Peninsula; and all of New Jersey.

Drivers should make sure their mobile weather apps are set to “Location”, “GPS” or “Follow” mode to make sure they get local severe weather warnings no matter where they are.

