  • ITVI.USA
    15,411.130
    -4.180
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.740
    -0.021
    -0.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.110
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,375.870
    -11.650
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.140
    0.190
    6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.590
    0.150
    10.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.330
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.170
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.130
    3.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,411.130
    -4.180
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.740
    -0.021
    -0.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.110
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,375.870
    -11.650
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.140
    0.190
    6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.590
    0.150
    10.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.330
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.170
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.130
    3.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Northwest triple-digit heat wave coming this weekend

Heat, along with dry thunderstorms, could complicate firefighting efforts

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, July 29, 2021
2 minutes read
Hazy, smoky sky behind a tractor-trailer on a highway.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Only a month after a record-shattering heat wave hit the Northwest, another will build over the next few days.

In late June, all-time record highs exceeding 110 hit several cities, large and small. Daily records were tied or broken for about a week straight.

Related: Sizzling heat wave continues for truckers out West

This next heat wave won’t be as widespread or last as long, but truckers will still need to be careful and do their best to stay cool.

The National Weather Service has heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in place for eastern Washington and northern Idaho, as well as portions of western Oregon and northern California.

High temperatures Thursday through Saturday will range from the mid-90s to 110, which would be 10 to 20 degrees above normal for some places. New daily records could be set for places such as Spokane, Yakima and Walla Walla, Washington; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Pendleton, Portland, Salem, Eugene and Medford, Oregon; as well as Mount Shasta, California.

The extreme heat will impact drivers on major routes like Interstates 5, 82, 84 and 90, in addition to U.S. Highways 2 and 101.

Unfortunately, the heat will spread into some wildfire areas, making it potentially more difficult for crews to contain fires. Adding to an already dangerous situation will be dry thunderstorms popping up in some spots. These storms will produce lightning that could spark new fires, but won’t drop much rain to help extinguish them.

To stay cool, drivers should drink plenty of water while on the road and keep extra bottled water in their cabs. Placing a light-colored blanket over the driver’s seat when they’re not in their trucks can also help, as well as driving at night as much as possible.

Other notable weather

Thunderstorms will likely produce tornadoes, large hail and severe straight-line winds Thursday and Thursday night in portions of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Included in this risk are Des Moines, Iowa; Peoria, Illinois; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; Charleston, West Virginia; Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Allentown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Baltimore; Washington; New York City; the Delmarva Peninsula; and all of New Jersey.

Drivers should make sure their mobile weather apps are set to “Location”, “GPS” or “Follow” mode to make sure they get local severe weather warnings no matter where they are.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Most dangerous highway stretches for US truckers

Western wildfires heating up jet fuel demand

What are truckers’ favorite weather apps?

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, July 29, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.