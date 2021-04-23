  • ITVI.USA
NZCS: Using tech to meet carbon goals — Put That Coffee Down

Providing visibility is key to understanding impact

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, April 22, 2021
0 7 1 minute read

It’s a special episode of Put That Coffee Down as part of FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit and Kevin Hill is looking at saving the Earth through tech advances. 

Hill welcomes ZUUM Transportation co-founder and CEO Mustafa Azizi to talk about how his company is leading transportation companies through the digital transition and into a cleaner world. 

Azizi says the goal is to make it easier for companies to see carbon emissions in platforms that are easy to digest. That visibility can help push those companies into actual action for emissions reduction. 

Some of those tangible ways include route optimization, reducing empty miles through a backhaul finder, carbon credits and carbon emission reports.
