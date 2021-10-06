  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
News

OceanWaves: Managing supply chains during hazardous weather events

FourKites SVP talks proprietary tools to help mitigate risk during extreme weather

Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyWednesday, October 6, 2021
1 minute read

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ OceanWaves Summit on Wednesday.

TOPIC: How to manage global supply chains throughout hazardous weather conditions

DETAILS: According to a recent United Nations report on climate change, rising temperatures will continue to amplify extreme weather events, affecting operations and capacity of global trade. FourKites’ Glenn Koepke discusses how technology combined with different capacity strategies can help supply chains stay resilient during these harsh conditions.

SPEAKER: Koepke is the senior vice president of customer success at FourKites.

BIO: Prior to joining FourKites, Koepke served in a variety of roles within the logistics services industry around the world. At FourKites, he leads the company’s network enablement strategy, which is focused on scaling to capture end-to-end supply chain visibility.

KEY QUOTES FROM KOEPKE:

“Hurricanes have been around for, obviously, generations but one of the things we continue to see is extreme weather events in regions that historically haven’t had them. … [The freeze in Texas] was a tough time for not just the road freight market but the ocean export and import market. You can’t bring in containers or ship them out from Houston if ports are shut down.”

“Visibility is beyond the tracking side. It’s inventory, it’s dwell time and the big thing now, especially driven by the European market, is sustainability. The topic we are talking about now is severe weather events, and a lot of what ties into that is sustainability.”

“You really have to look at your network map and where supply and demand is coming from. You need to understand risk, whether it’s financial, geopolitical or weather. Where is my network volatile and how do I best mitigate that risk? Specific to weather and capacity, companies will build up safety stock prior. These are things that are controllable.”

Articles by Grace Sharkey

You may also like:

OceanWaves: Are SMBs being left out in the cold?

OceanWaves: What does congestion really mean for global trade?

OceanWaves: Los Angeles port boss lays out congestion-fighting plan

Tags
Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyWednesday, October 6, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey

Grace is an entrepreneur and former supply chain executive who has held positions in sales, operations, and consulting. She is passionate about the future of the industry and how technology can improve the experience for all supply chain members. She believes supply chain is the one industry that affects every human directly, and is looking forward to creating content that mirrors that sentiment. If you have a story to share, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.