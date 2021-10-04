  • ITVI.USA
    15,891.640
    -10.030
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.845
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.870
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,892.420
    -9.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,891.640
    -10.030
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.845
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.870
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,892.420
    -9.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
EquipmentNewsTrucking

Off pattern: September Class 8 truck orders align to supply shortage

Orders align to the reality of semiconductor shortages and supply chain glitches

Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerMonday, October 4, 2021
1 minute read
Class 8 truck orders fell in September compared to August, an atypical move caused by supply chain issues . (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Class 8 truck orders typically rise in September as manufacturers open their order books. That is not happening this year.

The combination of the semiconductor shortage and shortfalls in as many as 40 other parts needed to assemble heavy-duty trucks led manufacturers to write far fewer orders in September than the typical first month of fall.

Demand for new trucks is high. Freight rates continue to be elevated. But manufacturers cannot keep up. Even trucks they assemble are being parked awaiting parts, a process called red-tagging. Paccar Inc. said late Monday Q3 deliveries of its Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF Trucks will fall 7,000 units short of the previous quarter.

“It is important to note that it is not demand, but supply that is dictating new order activity, as OEMs are being judicious in fully opening 2022 order books when there is not clear visibility of supply-chain capacity next year,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research.

Preliminary North American Class 8 orders in September were 27,400 units, down from 36,900 bookings in August,

“September traditionally marks the transition from the annual summer order trough into fall peak order activity,” Vieth said. 

“However, with demand indicators from freight activity to freight rates and carrier profits in blatant contrast to equipment shortages and capacity constraints across all transportation modes, it is understandable that September’s Classes 5-8 order volume could be construed as disappointing relative to the economic setup.”

Another factor suggesting an extended lull is recent reports of energy sector issues in China which, Vieth said, “dampen hope for the current supply situation to surprise on the high side in terms of recovery timing.”

Peak used truck prices persist as Class 8 production lags

August Class 8 truck bookings rise as manufacturers selectively accept orders

Holding pattern: July Class 8 truck orders hide underlying demand

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler

Tags
Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerMonday, October 4, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.