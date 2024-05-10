Ohio trucking company owner accused of evading $1.2M in taxes

A federal grand jury has indicted an Ohio trucking company owner, alleging she failed to pay approximately $1.2 million in taxes in a yearslong scheme.

Alice F. Martin, 59, of Louisville, Ohio, was charged with seven counts of tax evasion, according to the indictment filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.

Prosecutors allege that Martin attempted to evade the assessment of income taxes from 2013 through 2018 and attempted to evade paying taxes, penalties and interest from 2011 through 2013, through her company, Martin Logistics of Canton, Ohio.

According to the indictment, Martin failed to report nearly $3.5 million in earned income during those five years and failed to pay nearly $1.2 million in taxes from companies she owned that brokered and hauled military loads for the U.S. Department of Defense.



