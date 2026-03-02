Oil climbs in early trading, diesel rising more than crude

Oil prices soared in the first few hours of trading Sunday evening U.S. time, the first opportunity to react to the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and the latter country’s response, with diesel prices moving higher at a faster rate than both crude and gasoline.

Such a move would be expected given the fact that the heavier crudes that are exported out of countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia, and through the possibly closed Strait of Hormuz, have a larger yield of distillates like diesel refined compared to crudes that produce a greater percentage of light ends, such as gasoline or naphtha.

At a few minutes after 7 p.m. Eastern time, ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange for the April contract, which is the first month listed, was up 24.55 cts/g to $2.8415/g, an increase of 12.84%. Later, it traded at more than $2.90/g.