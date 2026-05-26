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One of the world’s largest freight forwarders just signed a new ‘milestone’ agreement with a major East Coast port

South Korean company deepens Virginia investment

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: FreightWaves/Stuart Chirls)

LX Pantos Americas has signed separate development Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Port of Virginia.

The unit of the South Korean forwarder said that agreements will deepen LX Pantos Americas’ investment in the mid-Atlantic state, aiming to establish a strategic framework for collaboration that will strengthen operations, enhance visibility and enable long-term growth.

Pantos ranked in the top 10 of global forwarders with volume of 1.54-1.57 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs)in 2025. It  had revenue of $5.8 billion in 2024, 

The MOU covers operational coordination, infrastructure investment, data integration and talent development.

“These agreements mark an important milestone for our companies and reflect the shared trust, vision and long-standing commitment among our teams,” said David Bang, chief executive of LX Pantos Americas, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with organizations that share our focus on progress and innovation. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to enhance logistics operations, strengthen infrastructure readiness and support long-term ecosystem development in the Commonwealth of Virginia, driving

meaningful and lasting impact.”

The company this month opened new U.S. headquarters in Teaneck, N.J.

“We are grateful for the confidence LX Pantos Americas is putting in The Port of Virginia and we are excited about the opportunity to grow our partnership with this expanding worldwide logistics company,” said Sarah J. McCoy, new CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, also in a statement. “The port team is ready to collaborate with the LX Pantos Americas team and help the company capitalize on the investments we are making at this port.”

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.