Newsletters Contact Us

American ShipperBusinessCompany EarningsContainer ShippingFinanceMaritimeNewsTop Stories

World’s third biggest shipping line sees Q1 earnings crash

CMA CGM EBITDA collapses despite volume gains

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: CMA CGM)

It’s CMA CGM’s turn in the barrel.

The world’s third-largest container carrier saw core earnings (EBITDA) plunge to $1.5 billion in the first quarter, down 41.3% from $2.53 billion a year ago, as modest volume growth failed to offset a weak rate environment.

Marseilles-based CMA CGM said volumes improved 1.5% y/y to 5.9 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), driven by growing demand in a volatile market environment. Maritime revenue reached $8 billion, off 8.5% from $8.76 billion, as average revenue per TEU fell 9.8% to $1,351.

EBITDA margin declined by 10.3 percentage points to 18.6%, “reflecting lower freight rates compared to the previous year, despite a rebound in spot rates at the end of the quarter.”

The largest multinational liners saw first-quarter profits decline as the industry slogged through shipper uncertainty and capacity imbalance. Rates on the benchmark trans-Pacific have recently ticked up on improving demand and the follow-on effects of the war in Iran.

“In an uncertain geopolitical context, the group delivered resilient performance in the first quarter of 2026, supported by the strength of our shipping activities and the diversification of our business model,” said Rodolphe Saade, chairman and chief executive, whose family controls CMA CGM, in a statement. “While tensions in the Middle East and disruptions across global supply chains continued to weigh on the industry, we adjusted our network, implemented alternative logistics corridors and maintained reliable service for our customers. Looking ahead, our priority remains clear: Protecting our people, managing risks with discipline and preserving the group’s agility as we continue to grow and develop.”

As the Saade family has Lebanese roots, the liner has been one of the few to operate scheduled services through the Red Sea since Yemen-based Houthi rebels in 2023 launched attacks against shipping in support of Gaza.

In January, CMA CGM signed a strategic partnership with private equity partner Stonepeak to set up a global port joint venture, United Ports LLC. This new entity will encompass 10 strategic terminals located across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Stonepeak will invest $2.4 billion to acquire a 25% stake in the joint venture.

In India, CMA CGM ordered six LNG-powered container ships from Cochin Shipyard, and said it plans to recruit up to 1,500 Indian crew by the end of 2026.

The last comes after Saade appeared with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in April 2025 to announce the administration’s shipping initiative.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Port Houston sees April cargo dip, expects rebound in May

ILA’s McNamara enters International Maritime Hall of Fame

Georgia ports volumes hit by higher costs, softer market

DoJ indicts Chinese container makers on price-fixing charges

Quarterly loss for Zim ahead of Hapag-Lloyd takeover

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga TN
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga TN Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.