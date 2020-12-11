OneRail, project44 announce partnership for end-to-end visibility solution

OneRail and project44 are joining forces to provide an end-to-end platform for complete visibility of shipments, from the manufacturing floor to the final mile.

The partnership combines OneRail’s delivery-based orchestration and fulfillment platform with project44’s Advanced Visibility Platform into a Unified Control Tower, offering shippers a single source of truth for both inbound and outbound logistics, the companies said.

“Our partnership constructs one seamless, fully integrated service that will allow shippers to track, trace and execute across all modes of delivery including air, sea, less-than-truckload, full truckload, internal courier, external courier, parcel and buy online/pick up in store,” Bill Catania, CEO and founder of OneRail, said.

OneRail coordinates rate shopping and the execution of shipments across all final-mile shipping modes, completely automating dispatch and tracking to over 120 final-mile couriers with 4.5 million drivers and 65 parcel and LTL carriers.

The combination allows customers to manage shipments from first to final mile with complete visibility throughout, OneRail said.

“This year, ‘peak’ season has new meaning and is unlike anything we have experienced before. Our partnership with OneRail provides our mutual customers a single source of truth and the ability to make fast, effective decisions to exceed their consumers’ expectations,” Vernon O’Donnell, chief product and services officer of project44, said. “With project44’s high-fidelity data, multimodal visibility and OneRail’s centralized view of the disparate final mile, we will deliver an unprecedented level of visibility across the supply chain.”

project44 uses an advanced machine learning model to incorporate the context of the trip and comprehensive historical data, including carrier data, local weather and road regulations, driver hours of service and dock hours to enhance shipment visibility for customers in over 140 countries.

OneRail recently announced that it would provide the delivery orchestration platform for American Tire Distributors (ATD).

ATD is leveraging OneRail’s cloud-based platform to connect tire orders from the point of sale, e-commerce or enterprise resource planning system to its delivery network in real time, quickly identifying a delivery driver.

The ATD Express program was designed to provide ATD’s tire customers with instant access to inventory from a regional ATD distribution center in 90 minutes or less. Orders are accepted through the ATD Online portal.

“OneRail provided the dependability, speed, service and unit economics required to begin offering this program to our customers nationally,” Dennis Hatchett, senior vice president of supply chain operations at ATD, said. “OneRail’s unique approach merging an aggregated pool of couriers with delivery automation technology and logistics management services supports ATD’s mission to develop a more cost-effective and flexible supply chain ecosystem.”