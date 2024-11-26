OneRail secures $42 million to solve last-mile delivery problems

Last-mile solutions provider OneRail has raised $42 million in venture capital backing for product development and to expand its team.

The Series C funding round was led by Los Angeles-based Aliment Capital. The venture raise brings OneRail’s total funding to $109 million.

“This new funding round enables us to deepen our decision logic upstream in the order process to help solve some of the acute challenges facing retailers and wholesalers, such as … split orders, out-of-stocks, or worse, cancelled orders,” OneRail founder and CEO Bill Catania said in a news release.

The Series C investment will be used to expand OneRail’s SaaS platform OmniPoint, aiming to streamline last-mile and fulfillment solutions for consumers.



