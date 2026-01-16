Newsletters Contact Us
Oops! TQL seeks return of incorrect commission payments

Recipients were to get 20% but got 25% instead

There was an error in calculating some TQL commissions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

An error in calculating commissions for some brokers at 3PL giant TQL led to a clawback of some bonus funds in recent weeks, according to several sources.
Sources at the company confirmed the accuracy of social media posts that said TQL had erred in the size of bonuses calculated for some of its brokers. Rather than allowing the brokers to hold on to the overpayment, the company sought repayment.
According to the social media posts, and confirmed by sources close to TQL, the company’s payroll system erred and paid some brokers a 25% commission when the guidelines would have called for a 20% bonus.

The company notified the affected employees by email that they would need to pay back the difference if the size of the error was in excess of $1,000.

Other social media posts and confirmed by FreightWaves said the accounts in question had been inherited by brokers from colleagues who had departed the company. Prior to the handover, the posts said, the commission was 25% but should have been 20% after the transfer.

Emails sent to TQL’s press relations email address had not been responded to by publication time.

The company notified the affected brokers by email, according to sources. There was no meeting to answer questions.

