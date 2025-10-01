Outrider completes SOC 2 Type 2 audit for autonomous yard operations

Outrider, an autonomous yard operations technology company, recently announced it has received its System and Organization Controls 2 Type 2 (SOC 2 Type 2) report. The report verifies the effectiveness of its security controls over the past year. The industry-first attestation was completed following an audit conducted by Prescient Security, a leader in compliance and security in the business-to-business software-as-a-service space.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification was developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to evaluate an organization’s information security practices over time. What makes the certification important is that it’s often used in technology or software as a service to show a company can protect customer data, manage risks and ensure reliability.

The certification ensures Outrider’s policies, governance and controls meet the same security and compliance standards as those for logistics-dependent Fortune 500 companies. An added benefit, especially in the autonomous space, is raising awareness for cybersecurity protections for the software-powered virtual drivers that pilot autonomous vehicles.

“As cyber threats become more frequent and sophisticated, enterprises need assurance that AI-powered logistics systems are built with security at their core,” Bob Hall, chief operating officer at Outrider, said in a press release.