Overhaul aids law enforcement in $1.4M cargo theft bust

California authorities have recovered $1.4 million in stolen consumer electronics from suspected organized crime groups with help from cargo security and risk management platform Overhaul.

The company’s LE Connect team reached out to law enforcement to help locate and retrieve the stolen goods from Compton, on Wednesday. Police arrested eight suspects and seized additional illegal items during the bust, according to a news release from Overhaul.

The truckload of computers was stolen from a yard in San Bernardino County, California, Wednesday morning. Overhaul contacted authorities when its GSOC shipment monitoring detected unusual movement of a load scheduled for departure later that morning.

“Overhaul’s LE Connect team quickly engaged with both the San Bernardino and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Offices, as the shipment had begun traveling into Los Angeles County,” the company stated in its news release. “With the aid of real-time tracking and critical sensor data sent directly to responding units on the ground, law enforcement was able to pinpoint the location of the stolen cargo.”