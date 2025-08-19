Overhaul Strengthens Supply Chain Transparency with FreightVerify Deal

In a significant move toward redefining the landscape of supply chain management, Overhaul has announced its acquisition of FreightVerify, a platform known for its precise end-to-end supply chain visibility. This partnership marks a giant step in logistics, combining Overhaul’s industry-leading risk management with FreightVerify’s real-time tracking capabilities to address increasingly complex challenges across various sectors, including automotive and healthcare.

The merger couldn’t come at a more crucial time. As global supply chains grapple with disruptions from pandemics, geopolitical tensions, and technological shifts, the need for transparency and control over goods in transit has never been more urgent. This acquisition promises to bridge the gap between merely tracking shipments and understanding the broader impacts of those shipments on inventory and customer experiences.

“The market has evolved, and the next generation of supply chain solutions needs to address not only in-transit risk but also connect to the impact on inventory outcomes and customer experience,” said Barry Conlon, Co-Founder and CEO of Overhaul, in a news release.

The integration of FreightVerify’s advanced tracking technologies expands the scope of Overhaul’s ability to not only pinpoint the location of goods but also anticipate disruptions before they affect global supply chains. It provides the answers to not only “where is my shipment?” but also “what happens if it stops?” and “what inventory and customers are being impacted?”