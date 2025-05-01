Owner-operators reject weight-based road user fees

WASHINGTON — A weight- and route-based user charge directed at the trucking industry is a nonstarter as far as many owner-operators are concerned.

That variant of a “user pays” funding model was offered up on Capitol Hill this week by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) as lawmakers again try to figure out how to shore up the Highway Trust Fund. At the current pace, the HTF will run out of money by 2028, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Representing AASHTO, Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation, stated in written testimony to a House Transportation subcommittee panel that a truck mileage-based user fee option Congress could consider “could vary based on axle weight (for example, higher for trucks with fewer axles) and type of route (higher for travel on lightly engineered routes).

“This would encourage truckers to adopt trailer configurations designed to reduce axle loads and to travel, where possible, on heavily engineered highways or main arterials.”



