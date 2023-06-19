Paccar recalls Peterbilt trucks after 6 under hood fires

Paccar Inc. is recalling 4,914 Peterbilt Model 579 Class 8 tractors that have experienced six under hood fires. A misplaced fastener can chafe alternator cable insulation. No injuries or deaths have resulted.

On certain Model 579 trucks equipped with a Paccar MX-13 engine and Paccar 160-amp alternator, the alternator positive cable may chafe against the left-hand side front spring bracket top rearward fastener. The head of fastener may be outside of the frame rail.

If the cable was routed too close to the left-hand front spring bracket top rearward fastener, a fire could result.

All recalled trucks are suspected to have the condition, for which there is no warning.

Peterbilt began an investigation May 11 after learning of a customer with an underhood fire. A warranty claim search found the other fires leading. The Peterbilt Safety Committee decided June 6 to conduct a recall.

Paccar dealers will replace at no charge the frame fastener and install it in the opposite direction inside the frame rail and secure the alternator cable, creating greater routing clearance. The Denton, Texas, plant made a running change on July 29, 2022, to turn around the front of frame bracket fasteners.





Dealers and owners will be notified of the recall Aug. 11. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall number is: 23V-423.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.