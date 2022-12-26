Paccar recalls 16,033 Peterbilt refuse trucks following rollover crashes

Paccar Inc. is recalling 16,033 Peterbilt refuse trucks built over the last eight years following three rollover accidents traced to insufficient axle bracket support.

Peterbilt investigated engineering and manufacturing of weld processes at plants after a July 2021 report of a rollover crash in Houston. A second rollover was reported in Detroit a month later and a third was in Denver in March 2022.

Paccar’s filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not specify any injuries reported in conjunction with the crashes. Paccar estimates 4% of the recalled trucks may experience the condition.

Tracking rod brackets may detach in Peterbilt refuse trucks

Peterbilt reported failures on Model 320 and Model 520 tracking rod brackets with Hendrickson HAULMAAX/EX suspensions used in refuse operations. The majority of failures occur on the forward drive axle tracking rod bracket welded to the axle housing.

Tracking rod brackets may become detached from the axle. If this happens, the axle loses its primary lateral stability and may increase the risk of a crash. High load duty cycles and weld quality can contribute to the failures that occur without warning to the driver.

The NHTSA and Transport Canada filing specified a total of 16,033 vehicles — 15,658 in the U.S. and 375 in Canada — 4,215 Model 320s and 11,818 Model 520s. The build dates fell between Jan. 1, 2014 and Nov. 30, 2022.





Peterbilt issued a draft reinforcement procedure to Rush Enterprises dealership in Phoenix in September and made changes in its plants in November.

Paccar will notify owners and dealers on Feb. 14, 2023. Dealers will inspect welds on affected vehicles and weld an additional support bracket between the tracking rod bracket and axle housing. The additional bracket was added to production on Nov. 30.

The NHTSA recall number is 22V-939.

Related articles:

Paccar recalls 76,492 truck because digital dash can freese

Paccar recalls 54 Peterbilt, Kenworth models for possible steering gear fractures

Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks recalled for steering part defect

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.