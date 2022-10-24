Paccar recalls 76,492 trucks because digital dash can freeze

Paccar Inc. is recalling 76,492 late-model Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks because the digital dash can freeze, preventing the system from updating and increasing the chance of a crash.

About 1% of recalled trucks probably have the issue, Paccar told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Affected 2022 and 2023 models include the Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 and the Peterbilt 365, 367, 389, 567 and 579.

Paccar found 57 warranty claims from May 2021 to September 2022 related to the digital dash system supplied by Stoneridge Inc. Paccar learned of the issue in August. Stoneridge implemented a software fix Sept. 15.

The truck maker reported no crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Paccar plans to install updated software in recalled trucks within 60 days. Owner and dealer notification is planned for Dec. 16. The NHTSA recall number is 22V-779.

