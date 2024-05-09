Pair indicted in slaying of Louisiana staged-accident suspect who was cooperating

A man and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with the murder of Cornelius Garrison, an alleged conspirator in the Louisiana staged-accident scam who was gunned down days after he was indicted for his participation in what prosecutors have dubbed “Operation Sideswipe.”

Garrison was killed in his New Orleans home on Sept. 22, 2020, four days after he was indicted in the scheme to stage collisions with trucks (and in one case a bus) with the goal of prying insurance payments out of the trucking companies. Some of the victims were small companies, with one or just a handful of trucks. Others were trucking giants, such as C.R. England.

Ryan “Red” Harris, 35, and Jovanna Gardner, 39, were indicted by the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana. The indictments were announced Monday.

Each was indicted on five federal counts: conspiracy to commit witness tampering through murder; witness tampering through murder; conspiracy to retaliate against a witness through murder; retaliation against a witness through murder; and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.



